Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge.
ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge. Alistair Brightman
News

CRASH: Teen, toddler lucky to survive rollover

Carlie Walker
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER and an 18-year-old Hervey Bay woman were lucky to escape with their lives after their car veered off the road at Torbanlea and rolled, ending up on its roof.

Senior Constable Edwin Gompelman said the two were lucky to survive the crash, which happened on the Bruce Highway near Burrum River Rd about 2.40pm yesterday.

"The cab was crushed," he said.

"Witnesses stopped to render assistance.

"They've both been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation."

Snr Const Gompelman said it was fortunate the 14-month-old girl had been securely strapped into her car seat, adding the crash emphasised the importance of using the correct restraints.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

More Stories

crash fccrash hervey bay torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    $144m cocaine haul bound for snow party playground

    premium_icon $144m cocaine haul bound for snow party playground

    Crime REBELS bikies are behind the importation of $144 million worth of cocaine hidden in the arm of an excavator and set to blanket Australia’s snowfields.

    • 16th Jul 2019 10:46 AM
    Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    premium_icon Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    News Meeting of ratepayers on Thursday to consider the alternatives

    LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    News Veteran of State's prison system takes on challenge

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest.