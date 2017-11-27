Menu
Login
News

Crash sends homes into darkness

Ambulance were called on scene at 1am.
Ambulance were called on scene at 1am. Trevor Veale
Rachel Vercoe
by

IN the early hours of the morning, over 3,500 people were affected by a power outage after a car crashed into a telegraph pole.

Ambulance media said they were called to the scene at the western end of Bray Street, near Baringa at 1am after the car crashed .

Initial reports said the first passenger, a male approximately 18-years-old, suffered from back and abdominal pain, had a fractured wrist and a laceration to his head.

The second passenger, a 15-year-old male was reported to have a fractured leg.

Both teenagers were said to be conscious, breathing and alert before being transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

The crash caused major power outages in west Coffs harbour, Boambee, Karangi, Friday Creek, Orara, Dairyville and Bucca.

Essential Energy current power outages showed the power went off around 1am, affecting 3,585 customers.

There are still reports of power being out on Bray Street.

Areas affected by the power outage after a car crash on Bray Street.
Areas affected by the power outage after a car crash on Bray Street. Contributed
Coffs Coast Advocate
Brooke’s fatal text: ‘Are you still going to make it’?

Brooke’s fatal text: ‘Are you still going to make it’?

A DRAMATIC ad campaign to shine a light on the final SMS typed by fatal accident victims in the seconds before their deaths will be launched today.

House fire deliberately lit investigators find

Fire and Rescue NSW Brunswick Heads Station 240 firefighter George Kyprianou keeps an eye onthe bushfire that started early in the morning in bushland near East Ballina.

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire on the Coffs Coast.

Horticultural groups to monitor land use debate

UNDER SCRUTINY: Blueberry cultivation has critics but is a growing export earner.

Horticultural groups keenly interested in Council land use views

Securing the future by building stronger farms

Local Land Services are working with farmers to provide a strong industry.

Local Land Services Board chair visited the North Coast this week

Local Partners