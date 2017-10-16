23°
CRASH RISK: More than 48,000 vehicles hit by safety recall

The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.

AUSTRALIA'S consumer watchdog has just announced a recall affecting the owners of more than 48,000 vehicles.

The recall covers the 15-16MY CJ & CF Lancer, 15-15.5MY XB ASX and 14MY & 16-17MY ZJ & ZK Outlander.

In a recall notice published today, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the issue of concern was that the power relays may generate excessive heat, resulting in relay failure.

"As a result, the engine may stall during driving, fail to restart or failsafe protection may be activated, with a loss of engine power,'' the notice said.

What are the hazards?

An unexpected loss of engine power may result in an accident.

"When parts become available, Mitsubishi Motors Australia will contact all known owners by mail and advise them to present their vehicle to their preferred dealer to replace the affected Power Relay/s.

"Consumers who require further information should contact Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1300 1312 11 or contact their preferred Dealer.

To find a Mitsubishi dealer, visit  https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/customer-assistance/locate-a-service-centre#

The vehicles were sold between December 28 2014 - 6 February 2017

More details are available on the ACCC site

