Crash relic boomerangs back to WRC rally driver

World Rally Championships contender Thierry Neuville signs a Hyundai bumper recovered on the bush stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia at a previous event.

WRC championship contender Thierry Neuville has worn out his hand signing merchandise for fans already this week.

How's this for a great find, when a fan presented a Hyundai front bumper that presumably was lost on a previous stage of Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

As Nevuille asks his followers on social "Can you find what year this was?"

Well when you're talking about a front bumper being found then no doubt it involved a crash.

Zooming in one the number plate Neuville's followers were quick to answer.

"It's from 2014 Thierry when 'when you hit the pole in a right turn.'

Finders keepers as they say.

‏Meet the crews tomorrow, Friday and Saturday night at the stadium service park at 6.30pm.

Crews will also sign merchandise at the Rally Ceremonial Show on the Jetty Foreshores on Thursday from 4pm