Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
News

Police reveal details of horror car crash

Jenna Thompson
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crash investigators worked through the rain on Tuesday night to determine the cause of a single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence.

At approximately 2pm on Tuesday afternoon emergency services were called to the incident which unfolded on a sharp bend a few kilometres south of the Tanglewood Rd intersection.

 

Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the single occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Gurranang man, sustained significant leg injuries.

The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.
The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.

 

"His vehicle, a utility, has collided with a tree … the driver was subsequently trapped due to that impact," he said.

"The driver had to be extracted by rescue and was treated at the scene by doctors."

It's understood the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter landed in a nearby paddock toward the Summerland Way before airlifting the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

crash emergency services lawrence lawrence rfs pringles way single vehicle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Community Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place

        • 17th Feb 2021 6:30 AM
        IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Wednesday, February...

        PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        News See drone photos of the old Woolgoolga clubhouse coming down.

        Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

        Premium Content Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

        Health A report into hospital security has recommended the trial of capsicum spray and...