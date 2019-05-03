Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward
News

Crash highlights the long wait for a resolve

Matt Deans
by
3rd May 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS by the Roads and Maritime Services to improve safety on the worst roundabout on the Pacific Highway was again brought into question, after another semi-trailer ended up on its side this week.

The refrigerated truck, that was transporting meat, rolled as it headed north through the Englands Rd and Stadium Drive roundabout at South Coffs on Wednesday, around 4am.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was lucky to escape serious injury and was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for assessment.

He was standing upright inside the cabin when emergency crews arrived on scene. What followed was a day of gridlock for highway traffic, freight and transport and local motorists south of the city.

After the prime mover was towed from the scene, crews spent the day unloading some 20-tonnes of lamb from the refridgerated trailer, with local residents reacting to news the insurance company involved ordered that all of the boxed, packaged meat be disposed of in landfill at the nearby England's Rd waste facility.

 

A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

This week's roll-over followed a long line of similar truck and car accidents at the site of the roundabout, with four reported crashes happening at the South Coffs intersection since November.

For years there have been calls on the RMS to introduce flashing lights, greater signange, rubble strips or even speed cameras leading into the downhill roundabout.

 

Twenty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets is being sent to landfill after Wednesday's semi-trailer crash on the Pacific Highway.
Twenty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets is being sent to landfill after Wednesday's semi-trailer crash on the Pacific Highway. Frank Redward

The highway is finally set to deviate away from the roundabout in a westerly direction once the $1.2 billion Coffs Bypass is built with the Federal Government committing to a start to Coffs Bypass construction works next year.

 

Thirty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets is being sent to landfill after this morning's semi-trailer crash on the Pacific Highway.
Thirty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets is being sent to landfill after this morning's semi-trailer crash on the Pacific Highway. Frank Redward

In January it was announced by the State Government the notorious crash blackspot would receive a $208,000 safety upgrade in the interim.

Some vegetation has been cleared and new signage erected, but online Advocate readers say the works have not effectively reduced the speed of approaching traffic.

More Stories

Show More
accident coffs coast coffs harbour englands road rms rollover truck crashes
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    premium_icon Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    News A GP accused of attempting to meet up with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter for sex has had his registration suspended by the NSW Medical Council.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:15 PM
    New police officers will join the ranks

    premium_icon New police officers will join the ranks

    News Major changes to recruitment process will see boom in police numbers

    Shipwrecker you're busted

    premium_icon Shipwrecker you're busted

    News The incident has been linked to an unregistered car.

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your go to guide for the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.