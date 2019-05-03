Crash highlights the long wait for a resolve

A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

WORKS by the Roads and Maritime Services to improve safety on the worst roundabout on the Pacific Highway was again brought into question, after another semi-trailer ended up on its side this week.

The refrigerated truck, that was transporting meat, rolled as it headed north through the Englands Rd and Stadium Drive roundabout at South Coffs on Wednesday, around 4am.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was lucky to escape serious injury and was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for assessment.

He was standing upright inside the cabin when emergency crews arrived on scene. What followed was a day of gridlock for highway traffic, freight and transport and local motorists south of the city.

After the prime mover was towed from the scene, crews spent the day unloading some 20-tonnes of lamb from the refridgerated trailer, with local residents reacting to news the insurance company involved ordered that all of the boxed, packaged meat be disposed of in landfill at the nearby England's Rd waste facility.

This week's roll-over followed a long line of similar truck and car accidents at the site of the roundabout, with four reported crashes happening at the South Coffs intersection since November.

For years there have been calls on the RMS to introduce flashing lights, greater signange, rubble strips or even speed cameras leading into the downhill roundabout.

Twenty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets is being sent to landfill after Wednesday's semi-trailer crash on the Pacific Highway. Frank Redward

The highway is finally set to deviate away from the roundabout in a westerly direction once the $1.2 billion Coffs Bypass is built with the Federal Government committing to a start to Coffs Bypass construction works next year.

In January it was announced by the State Government the notorious crash blackspot would receive a $208,000 safety upgrade in the interim.

Some vegetation has been cleared and new signage erected, but online Advocate readers say the works have not effectively reduced the speed of approaching traffic.