Crash grinds Coffs afternoon traffic to a halt

Traffic slowed after crash on Hogbin Dr on Tuesday, May 6, 2017.

ABOUT TO hit the road? Avoid Hogbin Dr as there has been a traffic crash.

The stretch of Hogbin Dr between Orlando St and Harbour Dr roundabouts has been closed.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said the crash involved a truck and a car.

He said one man was trapped in a vehicle and had lacerations to his head.

Another three patients were treated for minor injuries and one was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police have closed that stretch and are directing traffic through the Jetty strip.

Northbound traffic is backed up from the Jetty strip through to Hogbin Dr.