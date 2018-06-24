Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Crash driver tries to set car on fire after hitting sign

Tara Miko
by
24th Jun 2018 9:18 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

A WOMAN who crashed her car into a sign on the Warrego Highway tried to light the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating the incident reported to authorities about 1.15am on the highway east of Chinchilla.

The initial call to emergency services reported a woman had been driving the car when it hit a sign on the side of the Warrego Highway but she was not trapped in the vehicle.

A number of small fires had broken out at the scene when police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

Initial investigations indicated fuel and oil had been splashed over the car, and a number of small fires had spread into the surrounding grass land which firefighters extinguished within minutes.

A police spokesman said the woman had left the scene before officers arrived but did not appear to have been injured in the single-vehicle incident.

Investigations are continuing.

chinchilla chinchilla police editors picks traffic crash warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    premium_icon Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    News Musicians, street artists and performers celebrate a decade of Headspace in Coffs Harbour.

    Run to beat chill

    Run to beat chill

    News Entries open for Coffs Harbour Running Festival

    Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    premium_icon Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    News Around 110 jobs to be created across five new businesses.

    Five reasons to pack your suitcase now

    Five reasons to pack your suitcase now

    News Your chance to win an African Safari trip for two.

    Local Partners