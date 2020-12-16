Menu
CRASH DEATH: Woman allegedly four times over limit in court

Jasmine Minhas
16th Dec 2020
A WOMAN who stands accused of driving four times over the legal alcohol limit and causing a three-car crash which killed an elderly Bonville woman has appeared in court.

Cecila Gai Rigby, 56, has been accused of negligent and dangerous driving while allegedly having a blood-alcohol level of 0.208 on the evening of September 4.

Police allege the Nambucca woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on the Pacific Highway at Boambee when the vehicle crashed into a Subaru Forester.

The driver of the Subaru, a 29-year-old Northern Rivers woman, escaped injury.

Police then alleged Ms Rigby's vehicle crossed onto the northbound lanes and collided with a Nissan X-trail.

The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old Bonville woman, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The woman tragically succumbed to her injuries in hospital five days later.

Ms Rigby was also taken to the hospital for mandatory testing, and for treatment after suffering hand and back injuries, police said.

Detectives then commenced investigations and called on the public for witnesses and anyone who had dashcam footage.

On October 26, Ms Rigby was arrested and charged with a string of driving offences including driving with High Range PCA, negligent driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death, and aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death.

Ms Rigby was initially remanded in custody however she was granted bail last week.

She appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court again yesterday where her bail was continued.

Ms Rigby's case was adjourned to February 23 for reply to the brief of evidence. 

coffs harbour local court drink driver fatal crash high range pca
