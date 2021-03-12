Two truck crash closes northbound Pacific Highway lane

Live Traffic NSW is reporting an incident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting an incident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.

The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway is closed near the Tyndale interchange, following an incident involving two trucks near Byrons Lane overpass.

The incident occurred at 11.30am, and Live Traffic is advising light vehicles to detour via Big River Way to rejoin the highway at the Maclean Interchange, near Ferry Park.

LiveTraffic NSW notice of the crash near Tyndale

Heavy vehicles on the highway are being asked to park and wait.

Emergency services are on the scene assessing damage and injuries, with ambulance believed to be already on scene.

More details as they come to hand.