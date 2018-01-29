UPDATE: Critically injured patient transported to Gold Coast hospital

A crash on the Pacific Highway has left one person uninjured and one critical.

UPDATE 2.30PM: A CRASH on the Pacific Highway has left one person critically injured and the other uninjured according to NSW Ambulance.

The injured person was trapped, with the SES working to extricate them from the vehicle.

Maclean and Grafton paramedics stabilised the patient before conveying him to the Westpac Helicopter arrived to transport them to Gold Coast University Hospital.

UPDATE 1.45PM: Live Traffic is no longer reporting that the Pacific Highway is closed.

Advice to motorists is that traffic is affected in both directions and extra travel time and expect delays.

UPDATE 1.05PM: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a high speed motor vehicle crash between two vehicles near Harwood on the Pacific Hwy.

A 40-year-old male occupant of one of the vehicles is being treated for serious head and leg injuries by local NSW Paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team.

Once stabilised the patient will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The condition and number of other people involved in the incident are unknown at the present time.

A crash near Harwood has resulted in multiple injuries to a number of people

BEFORE: THE PACIFIC Highway is closed in both directions after an crash between Harwood and Mororo.

The Daily Examiner understands that there is a person trapped.

It is believed there is a truck and car involved in the crash.

There are diversions via Chatsworth Rd and North Arm Drive and Watts Lane.

It's understood the Westpac Helicopter is on route to the incident.