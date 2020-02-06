Crash creates havoc on Pacific Highway as downpour continues

Wet weather traffic chaos south of Coffs Harbour on Thursday . Photo by Trevor Veale.

A three-vehicle crash has closed one of the two northbound lanes on the Pacific Highway at Bonville.

The crash took place just before 1pm on Thursday with traffic banked up and motorists urged to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

The crash took place on the Pacific Highway near the Archville Station Road turnoff.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Wet weather is causing havoc on the region's roads today and weather forecasters are saying there's more on the way.

They are predicting a seven-day deluge with some of the heaviest, prolonged showers seen on the coast over the past 18-months.

Coffs Harbour was experiencing a rain rate of 5.3mm/hour at noon with constant rain from the heavy showers set to continue and reach a peak of 11.8mm per hour on Friday morning.

The Bureau has issued flood watch notifications for a number of fast filling river and creek catchments.

It anticipates minor flood levels to be reached in the Orara river catchment and moderate flood levels in the Bellinger and Kalang catchments.

A severe weather warning has been issued today for the north coast including Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Grafton and Port Macquarie, with flash flooding predicted.