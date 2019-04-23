Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel.
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after crash causes diesel spill

Mark Zita
by
23rd Apr 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1:00PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Bruce Highway near Colosseum has reopened after an earlier crash.

EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident near Colosseum.

At 10:10am, police were called out to the scene after reports of a crash involving a truck, two cars and a caravan.

Diesel was spilled on the road.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers are still on the scene.

More to come.

colosseum gladstone region queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    A guide to local Anzac Day Services

    A guide to local Anzac Day Services

    News Solemn ceremonies honour sacrifices made at war. See the times and locations here.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 12:30 PM
    Minister in town to announce boost for seafood industry

    premium_icon Minister in town to announce boost for seafood industry

    News Adam Marshall says NSW imports 86 per cent of its seafood.

    Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    premium_icon Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    News Maxine triumphs in journey despite rough seas and a broken motor.

    Win a free cruise for you and your friends

    Win a free cruise for you and your friends

    News Your chance to win a South Pacific cruise valued at over $18k.