UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after crash causes diesel spill

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 1:00PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Bruce Highway near Colosseum has reopened after an earlier crash.

EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident near Colosseum.

At 10:10am, police were called out to the scene after reports of a crash involving a truck, two cars and a caravan.

Diesel was spilled on the road.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers are still on the scene.

