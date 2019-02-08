Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
News

Crash between two semis closes New England Highway

8th Feb 2019 9:22 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM

THE New England Highway at Murrurundi in New South Wales is closed after two semi-trailers crashed early this morning.

Police said a semi-trailer travelling north behind another drove into the rear of the one in front at about 80km/hr.

Investigations are still continuing into the cause of the crash; however the driver of the rear semi-trailer was driving on a suspended licence.

Police said a number of critical fatigue breaches were identified in his work diary, which was confiscated.

He will be charged at a later date.

One driver suffered minor injuries and both heavy vehicle combinators were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

crash editors picks new england highway semi trailers trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Search resumes for missing swimmer

    premium_icon Search resumes for missing swimmer

    News Emergency services continue search for Middle Eastern man off Coffs Harbour.

    Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

    premium_icon Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

    News The 27-year-old man gave police a fake name

    Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

    News Woman saved, man missing after pair dragged out to sea.

    Two big shows headed to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Two big shows headed to the Coffs Coast

    Entertainment Entertainment. What shows are coming to town?