Crappy facts: What does your poo say about you

Keagan Elder
WHAT did your last number two look like? Was it like a lumpy sausage, smooth snake or mushy?

According to a blog by the Australian scientific research organisation CSIRO your poo can tell a lot about your health.

In 1998, scientists Stephen Lewis and Ken Heaten from the University of Bristol developed a seven-point stool scale ranging from constipation to diarrhoea.

 

STOOL CHART: The Bristol Stool Chart is a seven-point scale, showing varying states of poo and what it means for your health.
According to the CSIRO, a healthy stool ranges between types 3-5.

Types 1-2 indicate a you may be dehydrated which can cause medical issues while wet stools are associated with gut infections.

Water and diet play a pivotal part in stool form.

The large bowel recycles water during digestion. The longer is takes for digested food to pass through the large bowel, the more water is reclaimed and drier the poo becomes.

Food with lots of fibre such, such as wheat bran, takes up water and swells increasing the volume of the poo and softening it.

But researchers have found Western diets can often lack enough fibre, with a typical Westerner eating 12-15g of fibre a day well below the recommended 30g.

