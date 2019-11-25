Menu
Signs are going up to help police the situation.
News

Cracking down on illegal campers at beachside reserve

Janine Watson
25th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
SIGNS restricting parking between 12.30am and 5am are going up to help authorities police an influx of illegal campers at Woolgoolga.

The beachside reserve across the road from the pool is a popular spot for visitors and seasonal fruit pickers.

The shower and toilet blocks are well used and picnic shelters popular for cooking and large gatherings.

In recent times numbers have surged and some locals have complained saying people are overstaying their welcome: leaving rubbish lying around, hanging clothes to dry on fences, drinking near the children's play area and playing loud music late into the night.

With many of the campers employed as pickers on nearby berry farms some people are calling on the industry to do more to provide suitable accommodation.

One backpacker who posted on the Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches - What's happening Facebook page said a small minority are spoiling it for the rest of them and backed up calls for the industry to do more.

"Personally from my perspective, the farms and employers could do a lot more with the land they own by providing camping spaces and accommodation," SeeGee Lou posted.

"I think it's sad that so many people are crammed into these shared homes. There must be a rule on people per square foot? I wouldn't like to stay in a house like that."

 

Signs are going up along Beach Street to help police the situation. The new Woolgoolga Surf Club can been seen under construction at the right.
Others say the signs will just move the problem elsewhere and will impact unfairly on locals.

"Erecting signs with restricted parking is not the solution," Brian Wilson posted.

"If I am driving home from the headland after midnight and suddenly feel tired so I park where the signs say I can't and have a sleep. The ranger will book me. I think I might react to that."

Coffs Harbour City Council is currently in the process of erecting the signs.

"To assist the Police we are installing signage on Beach Street for the parking area next to the reserve and opposite, that forbids parking in that location between the hours of 12.30am and 5am," a council spokesperson said.

"This will enable the Police to take appropriate action."

The influx follows a similar situation in Urunga at the Atherton Drive Reserve with motorhomes and caravans taking up residence there blocking access to ramps and picnic tables with some even setting up hoses to run waste water onto the ground and into the river.

Illegal camping has long been an issue at the reserve which also houses the Bellinger River Sailing Club but there was no turning a blind eye to the recent influx and the authorities moved in erecting signs and issuing warnings.

Coffs Coast Advocate

