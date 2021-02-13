Cracking Coffs preview: Evans picks the winners

ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00; with the feature Country Championship Qualifier (Race 7) offering a BSB up to $38,500.00.

First race at 1.00pm

Track expected Good 4/Soft 5 and Rail True.

RACE 1 @ 1.00pm COFFS ASPHALT MAIDEN HCP (800m)

Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

A terrific and open Showcase day gets rolling over the flying short course. Speedy Grafton four-year-old stallion 2. SEACZAR(Chris Manson/Matthew McGuren; 59kg) couldn't have found a better debut race over the short course jumping from the inside barrier. Zipped around his home track to win the latest trial by nearly three lengths.

MAIN DANGERS: Big watch on Port filly 5. Golden Fantasy who led for a fair way on debut when well backed, and carries 1.5kg less here. Local three-year-old 1. Wild Wind has his first start for the Donna Grisedale yard off a six week freshen after campaigning in deeper metro and provincial races, but likely to find this too short; while two-year-old filly 8. Bon Cassie has also trialled well ahead of her debut for a leading local stable, and draws to get a charmed run.

Likely Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: SEACZAR to WIN

RACE 2 @ 1.35pm THE SHORELINE MAIDEN PLATE (1200m)

Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:

Out in distance for the maidens again, and it‘s a tricky affair. Armidale filly 9. DESMOS (Stirling Osland/Ashley Morgan; 56.5kg) resumes without a public trial, but is much better suited back to this trip. Had no luck covering plenty of ground when leading at home in late spring before spelling, and has enough speed to overcome a tricky draw.

MAIN DANGERS: Unusual to see a six-year-old having only her second start, but local mare 7. Lebanna finished well in heavy ground on debut at Tuncurry, and can go close over a longer trip in what shapes as a thinner race. Local four-year-old 1. All Too Holy has run into a couple of very handy sprinters in two runs to start the career. Fitter now, and will find this a shade easier but faces a big task drawn wide. Also trained on the track, 3. Hypertension has had two mixed runs back from a spell, and the extra journey here is a plus. Another local 4. Latin Dayz also comes in third-up and is an each-way hope.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: DESMOS to WIN

RACE 3 @ 2.10pm BALLYNESS COUNTRY MAIDEN PLATE (1500m)

Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:

Capable four-year-old Wauchope gelding 4. MY SONNY‘S FAITH (Colt Prossor/Luke Rolls; 59kg) can finally salute at his 12th start. Beaten all bar the winner in three of his last five, each time finishing hard from well off the speed, no bigger closing effort when just missing at Taree over the mile a fortnight back. Will relish the long straight here and back on firmer ground, and only needs clear air from the 400m.

MAIN DANGERS: Had to like the brave run of local four-year-old 2. Blackwater Bronn who kept finding to be beaten only a neck after covering plenty of ground fourth-up at Grafton. Taree four-year-old 3. Dunnoon is drawn off the track and has done little in two runs since ploughing home late in the wet first-up, but the blinkers have been applied. Improving local three-year-old 8. Full Press with the winkers going on, and home four-year-old 6. Sir Angus second up; are on the next line.

Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid

My Betting Attack: MY SONNY‘S FAITH to WIN

RACE 4 @ 2.50pm QUALITY HOTEL CLASS 2 HCP (1600m)

Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Good race for this grade with plenty of chances. Far North Coast four-year-old 1. GROUP THINK (Edward O‘Rourke/Ben Looker; 59.5kg) finished well enough second-up under this weight in a deeper race at the Gold Coast, and this suits.

MAIN DANGERS: Home track four-year-old 5. Praerefox took 10 runs to break his maiden, but has so much more to offer even stepping up sharply to this level. Finally getting over the ground he needs, and drops significantly in weight from a nice draw. Provincial four-year-old 2. Camp Rifle is consistent enough, but has been up for a long time and big query on him running out a strong mile. Local three-year-old 6. Guest is not the absolute backmarker now that he was for many campaigns that saw him regularly surge home into a place without winning. Drops 4kg and returns to drier ground after an average run at Lismore so can drive late if he gets the speed on upfront; while 8. Prince Braemar is the best of the rest.

Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid

My Betting Attack: GROUP THINK Each Way

RACE 5 @ 3.30pm MNC HOTEL GROUP BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Got plenty of time for rapidly improving Inverell mare 3. ANOTHER SHEILA (Wayne Oakenfull/Chris Whiteley; 58.5kg) who has won two of her last three in thinner company, but the way she put them away at home last start signalled there‘s bigger prizes in store. Draws to get a soft run just behind the speed.

MAIN DANGERS: Watch the betting on Grafton four-year-old 5. Lettemgo who resumes with no official trials, but reportedly has done plenty of work. Beat a good maiden field in spring, then was close-up in a handy quality CL1 before spelling, and returns here under a fair weight after the claim. Taree mare 4. Emmy‘s Our Girl has won her last two in the Central West, but more depth here, although beats the handicapper after the jockey’s 3kg claim. Include in exotics four-year-old 2. Pride Of Pyingerra with gears changes; and Tamworth seven-year-old 6. Almaheart who resumes off a winning trial.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: ANOTHER SHEILA Each Way and Box Exacta: 3,4,5

RACE 6 @ 4.10pm COLOURWORKS COUNTRY CLASS 2 PLATE (1200m)

Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:

Talented three-year-old local gelding 5. PARKSVILLE (Brett Dodson/Kyle Wilson-Taylor a0kg; 57.5kg) steps up in grade, but will be surprised if he gets rolled from the inside draw after destroying his opposition in the last two. Has impressive cruising speed and acceleration, and carries 1.5kg less for this rise in trip. The one to beat.

MAIN DANGERS: Talented Taree filly 10. Chase My Crown is the likely big closer, and should relish the longer stretch here. Finished hard to beat a handy maiden field before a break, then rattled home from the back to narrowly miss in a CL1 at Port. Keep safe progressive local three-year-old 9. Endangered Species who finished nicely to win his maiden at third start, and carries 4kg less here for this tougher test; while local mare 11. Fantini has been sparingly raced this prep, but was under three lengths from The First Of May in tougher Highway grade at Randwick three weeks back, and possesses tactical speed. First Four players should include Taree five-year-old 1. Flash Palace fifth-up from a good draw.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: PARKSVILLE to WIN & First Four: 5,10/5,9,10,11/1,5,9,10,11/1,5,9,10,11

RACE 7 @ 4.50pm COFFS COAST CRANES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Tricky and evenly-graded race. Talented provincial mare 4. DIVINE APPROACH (Tony Newing/Zac Lloyd a3kg; 58.5kg) is ready to win again fourth-up on a track she will appreciate. Was put into an awful spot and found trouble when finishing on late in a BM 60 at Canberra, and is drawn to get plenty of cover back in the field. Has the best final 400m in the race.

MAIN DANGERS: Liked the way home track five-year-old 3. A Million Dreams swept past them to easily win a CL2 fourth-up at Armidale. Right at fitness peak, and big weight is off-set by a 2kg claim. Honest five-year-old 2. Rumberella comes back significantly in trip off a lengthy freshen-up, and fitted with a narrow trial win in heavy ground. No doubt has the quality in this grade, but almost looks weighted out of it under 62kg from a wide draw. Local six-year-old 6. Ballybrack will drift back from the draw, but capable of surging home into the finish. Ultra consistent this prep, including two wins at Armidale, before just labouring home last start, but back out to this distance is a plus.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: DIVINE APPROACH to WIN

RACE 8 @ 5.30pm NRRA COUNTRY C‘SHIPS QUALIFIER (1400m)

Class 5; Set Weights; Apprentices Cannot Claim:

Great depth as you‘d expect in the feature qualifier, although emerging three-year-old Grafton filly 14. TARA JASMINE (John Shelton/Ms Mikayla Weir; 54kg) will be very hard to stop from a lovely on-speed draw and on the limit weight. Her dominant first-up CL1 win at home in slick time was impressive, and carrying 5kg less here, should have no trouble running out the extra trip in an obviously much deeper contest. Headed for bigger prizes.

MAIN DANGERS: Plenty of them headed by smart five-year-old 4. Maslow who finished off okay first-up at Grafton and normally holds his form into the next run. All his form is on good tracks. Local five-year-old 2. Plonka disappointed in a suitable sprint second-up at Grafton. Gets some much-needed weight relief, but out to this distance from a wide draw might be too big an ask. Classy local four-year-old 8. Pace Stick flopped at Taree five weeks back, but has been sharpened up via a nice winning trial, although some query at the trip. Consistent home track mare 11. Northern Wilderose hit the line hard resuming at Port, and is well placed here second-up from a good draw and creeping down in the weights; while keeping safe local four-year-old 9. Baileys who can peak third-up.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: TARA JASMINE to WIN and Quinella: 2 & 4

My BEST EARLY BETS:

R3 4. MY SONNY‘S FAITH

R6 5. PARKSVILLE

My BEST EARLY VALUE:

R7 4. DIVINE APPROACH

TRAINERS TO FOLLOW:

John Shelton

Brett Dodson

JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Mikayla Weir*

