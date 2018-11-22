Cracking cane fires as season about to end

FIELDS OF FIRE: Stephen Ward took this incredible photo of a cane fire at Palmers Island last week.

WITH the 2018 sugar cane crushing season in its countdown, Harwood Sugar Mill has crushed almost 600,000 tonnes of sugar cane against a total forecast of 700,000 tonnes.

The recent weather conditions have proven bitter sweet. The warmer conditions have the sugar content, referred to as CCS, maintain relatively high levels and crops are cutting above expected tonnage. However the storms that have accompanied the Spring warmth have caused some disruption to both the harvesting and milling sectors.

With a target finish date of December 20, the local sugar industry will be looking for favourable weather to achieve the target of 700,000 tonnes of cane over the next four weeks.

"We are seeing some really good quality cane coming in across all of our three mills, despite the variable weather patterns of the past couple of years," Sunshine Sugar's CEO, Mr Chris Connors said.

"The positive figures we are seeing around sugar content and tonnages is great news, as we are seeing increasing demand for our product.

"People are starting to realise that we are the only 100% Australian owned sugar producer and we are innovating with products like Low GI Sugar that meet consumer demands."

Sunshine Sugar is a finalist in the NSW State Business Awards in the Excellence in Innovation for the development of Low GI Sugar, up against 14 other regional finalists vying for this prestigious award.