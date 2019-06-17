Menu
Coffs Harbour-based Traffic and Highway patrol officers are involved in a blitz in school zones.
Coffs Harbour-based Traffic and Highway patrol officers are involved in a blitz in school zones. Trevor Veale
Crackdown targets dangerous drivers endangering pedestrians

17th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
POLICE are enforcing the law to safeguard students on the Coffs Coast.

The Coffs Clarence Police District, NSW Traffic Highway Command and Coffs Harbour City Council are continuing their patrols and enforcement around school zones targeting 8am to 9:30am and 2:30pm to 4pm peak times over the coming weeks.

Police said motorists should be aware of hefty fines for offences detected in school zones.

"School zones offences attract an increase in the fines and demerit points in an effort to reduce the occurrence of offences and therefore increase the safety of other motorists and pedestrians, school children, in school zones," a Coffs Clarence police spokesperson said.

Motorists are reminded that the speed limit during school zones is 40km/h.

Police will also be on the lookout for mobile phone use whilst driving and parking infringements.

Police said motorists should also be aware of the annual increase in fines from the July 1.

