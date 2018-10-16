Crackdown finds sushi stores underpaying workers

The Fair Work Ombudsmen has targetted local sushi stores for underpaying workers.

SUSHI businesses, including 13 in the Coffs Harbour and North Coast region, have been audited with inspectors finding a majority of their "vulnerable" workers were being underpaid.

A total of 45 sushi businesses located in NSW and South Queensland were audited by the Fair Work Ombudsmen in the operation which found almost 90 per cent of the businesses were breaching workplace laws.

Inspectors discovered 29 businesses had breached record-keeping and pay slip laws, recovering $746,203 for 397 workers related to underpayments mainly of minimum ordinary hourly rates, casual loading, penalty rates and overtime.

Inspectors issued nine infringement notices totalling fines of $17,850, 15 formal cautions and six compliance notices.

Legal action has been taken against six of the businesses with more serious alleged breaches.

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said the compliance activity followed a rising number of requests for assistance from the workers.

"Our activity identified that sushi eateries often employ vulnerable workers including young workers, migrant visa holders and those from non-English-speaking backgrounds," Ms Parker said.

"The Fair Work Ombudsman has a strong focus on protecting the rights and entitlements of these vulnerable workers as they may not be fully aware of their workplace rights or are reluctant to complain.

"We were particularly disappointed with the high level of record-keeping breaches discovered in the activity and will conduct follow-up checks at non-compliant sushi outlets," Ms Parker said.