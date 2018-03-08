Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

AWARD WINNER: Coffs Harbour City Councillor Tegan Swan was awarded the Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government for an Elected Representative of a Rural or Regional Council

AWARD WINNER: Coffs Harbour City Councillor Tegan Swan was awarded the Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government for an Elected Representative of a Rural or Regional Council Trevor Veale

LOCAL councillor Tegan Swan has been awarded the Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government for an Elected Representative of a Rural or Regional Council.

Cr Swan was presented the prestigious accolade by Minister for Local Government Gabrielle Upton during a function at Parliament House to mark International Women's Day.

The Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government celebrate the contribution of women to local government in NSW and aim to encourage more women to take on leadership roles in local government.

Acting Mayor George Cecato congratulated Cr Swan on her achievement.

"Cr Swan is a valued member of Council and sets a wonderful example for other women who aspire to lead their community,” Cr Cecato said.

"She is passionate about serving the communities of the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area and particularly the Northern Beaches Area.

"Like most women she manages her commitments to the community along with being a mother and working full time, this award is a testament to her hard work and passion.

"It's great that she has received this award for International Women's Day.”