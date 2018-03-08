Menu
Login
AWARD WINNER: Coffs Harbour City Councillor Tegan Swan was awarded the Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government for an Elected Representative of a Rural or Regional Council
AWARD WINNER: Coffs Harbour City Councillor Tegan Swan was awarded the Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government for an Elected Representative of a Rural or Regional Council Trevor Veale
News

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

8th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

LOCAL councillor Tegan Swan has been awarded the Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government for an Elected Representative of a Rural or Regional Council.

Cr Swan was presented the prestigious accolade by Minister for Local Government Gabrielle Upton during a function at Parliament House to mark International Women's Day.

The Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government celebrate the contribution of women to local government in NSW and aim to encourage more women to take on leadership roles in local government.

Acting Mayor George Cecato congratulated Cr Swan on her achievement.

"Cr Swan is a valued member of Council and sets a wonderful example for other women who aspire to lead their community,” Cr Cecato said.

"She is passionate about serving the communities of the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area and particularly the Northern Beaches Area.

"Like most women she manages her commitments to the community along with being a mother and working full time, this award is a testament to her hard work and passion.

"It's great that she has received this award for International Women's Day.”

Related Items

coffs harbour coffs harbour city council gabrielle upton minister's awards tegan swan
Coffs Coast Advocate
Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Celebrity Simone Cook was the subject of envy after she was lucky enough to not only meet Ed Sheeran when he visited in 2015, but again during his recent stopover.

Funding available for Coffs Coast early education

Funding available for Coffs Coast early education

News Preschools on the Coffs Coast are encouraged to apply for grants

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

News Young angler hooks up with the fishing trip of a lifetime

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

News Effects of flooding and run-offs under the microscope

Local Partners