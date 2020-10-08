Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cr Paul Amos is calling for a crucial detail regarding the airport lease to be made public.
Cr Paul Amos is calling for a crucial detail regarding the airport lease to be made public.
News

Cr calls for end to secrecy on length of airport lease

Jasmine Minhas
8th Oct 2020 1:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A COFFS Harbour City councillor is calling for the proposed length of the airport lease to be made public immediately.

Cr Paul Amos intends to move the motion at this evening’s council meeting, stating that these details should no longer be classified as commercial in confidence with lease negotiations now reaching a crucial point.

“The proposed lease length should now be available to the public. This disclosure will have no impact on the lease negotiations now,” Cr Amos said.

This comes after a motion from Cr Amos, Cr John Arkan and Cr Tegan Swan calling on council staff to investigate the possibility of having a 50-year lease option was rejected last month.

They were also calling for more information on the advantages of keeping the airport in council’s hands, and the control council would have over operating hours, flights paths and arrival and departure times under a long-term lease.

READ MORE:

Councillors lose bid to reverse airport lease decision

Will council backflip on airport lease decision?

Council pushes forward with long-term airport lease

The councillors wanted to have the decision to progress the airport lease to the negotiations stage with the preferred bidder reversed, in order to allow for these further investigations – stressing that they believed the council was not getting “a good deal.”

“We are potentially getting ourselves into a situation where we are doing our community out of a lot of future revenue and opportunity,” Cr Tegan Swan said.

The councillors’ rescission bid was however defeated following the mayor’s casting vote.

Council staff have provided a response on Cr Amos’ latest call for the length of the airport lease to be made public, stating that council’s advisor KPMG Australia does not recommend the disclosure of this information at this ‘sensitive’ stage of negotiations.

The advisor stated that any information about the process being made public at this point would “materially impact CHCC’s commercial position in those negotiations and discussions.”

They further added that a communication strategy will need to be prepared to ensure “appropriate messaging” is provided to the public if negotiations with the preferred bidder are successful.

The issue will be discussed at tonight’s council meeting.

airport lease coffs harbour airport coffs harbour city council paul amos
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not going to waste my time’: Gladys’ fury

        ‘Not going to waste my time’: Gladys’ fury

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Queensland of making up rules as it goes along as hopes are dashed for a border reopening.

        Leaked report tells of bullying, harassment and low morale

        Premium Content Leaked report tells of bullying, harassment and low morale

        Health Bullying and harassment all too common, report finds

        Mental health admissions rise across Coffs, Grafton

        Premium Content Mental health admissions rise across Coffs, Grafton

        Health L13 per cent rise in hospital admissions for mental health treatment

        Boambee Valley land plan could be scrapped

        Premium Content Boambee Valley land plan could be scrapped

        Council News Industrial development in growth area may create ‘undesirable’ environmental and...