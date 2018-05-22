Menu
RUG UP: Parts of CQ are expected to drop to 4°C over the next few nights.
Weather

CQ towns plummet to single digits as cold snap sweeps region

Shayla Bulloch
21st May 2018 8:14 AM

RESIDENTS in some parts of Central Queensland will be shivering when they wake up tomorrow, with temperatures expected to drop dramatically for the start of the week.

While some may have already pulled out the extra blanket from chilly temperatures at the start of May, the winter chill is starting to set in with parts of the region dropping to single digits overnight tomorrow.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Central Highlands town of Rolleston will drop to 4°C on Wednesday before slightly warming to 5°C on Thursday. Despite these chilling temps, the small town recorded its coldest day of the year earlier this month after temperatures dropped to 1.3°C.

Moving further inland, Emerald is set to drop to 7°C throughout the week before warming up on Friday. Similar temperatures are expected for Blackwater with temperatures set to drop to 6°C tomorrow, 5°C on Wednesday and 6°C on Thursday.

 

A bright cold morning on the banks of the Fitzroy River. Photo Frazer Pearce / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton residents can prepare to wake up on Wednesday after a chilly night of 7°C.

Although milder in comparison to western CQ temperatures, this is expected to be coldest day of the year so far for Rocky residents.

Gladstone won't quite make single digits, dipping to 10°C on Wednesday.

Despite the cold snap, warmer weather is just around the corner with most towns warming up to 24-28°C by Friday.

 

MINIMUM OVERNIGHT TEMPS IN CQ

Rockhampton: Tuesday 8°C, Wednesday 7°C, Thursday 13°C.

Biloela: Tuesday 5°C, Wednesday 4°C, Thursday 6°C.

Blackwater: Tuesday 6°C, Wednesday 5°C, Thursday 6°C.

Emerald: Tuesday 7°C, Wednesday 7°C, Thursday 7°C.

Rolleston: Tuesday 5°C, Wednesday 4°C, Thursday 5°C.

Gladstone: Tuesday: 11°C, Wednesday 10°C, Thursday 14°C.

Yeppoon: Tuesday 12°C, Wednesday 11°C, Thursday 16°C.

Emu Park: Tuesday 12°C, Wednesday 11°C, Thursday 16°C.

Gracemere: Tuesday 8°C, Wednesday 7°C, Thursday 13°C.

