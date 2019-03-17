CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

SOLAR PUSH: Solar projects like this are popping up all over Central Queensland.

SOLAR PUSH: Solar projects like this are popping up all over Central Queensland. James Walker

WITH plans of hitting a target of 50 per cent renewable energy for the state by 2030, Central Queensland is making moves to be the state leading renewable energy generator.

Renewable energy is any source of energy that can be gathered and replenished naturally and used to produce electricity.

Popular ways of creating renewable energy are through wind farms and solar farms, both of which harness natural energy which is then used as a more environmentally friendly form of electricity.

According to the Queensland Government, as a state Queensland is placed to develop a renewable energy industry with 'high-quality renewable resources', something the state has already been investing in and working towards.

SOLAR ROLL OUT: Solar projects are rolling out throughout Central Queensland. Contributed

Across Central Queensland from Mackay to Gladstone and west, there are 27 solar farm projects (and one wind farm project) either operational, under way or proposed, meaning the region is well on the way to producing almost 4000 megawatts of power.

The construction of these 28 projects will see more than 6000 jobs across the region.

With the unprecedented levels of renewable energy investment, Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the region's focus on renewables would help Queensland's 2030 renewable energy goal.

Statewide large-scale renewable energy projects already operating have a capacity of more than 1300 megawatts and have supported 2700 construction jobs, he said.

Coopers Gap Wind Farm, Artist Impression, Turbines, electricity, South Burnett, Western Downs, Bunya Mountains, Cooranga North Heath Pukallus

"We have a pipeline of more than $2.5 billion worth of projects totalling more than 1200 megawatts yet to come, creating another 1900 construction jobs.

Crediting Queenslanders for taking direct responsibility for the generation of renewable energy, Dr Lynham said more than half a million Queensland households and businesses with solar systems installed.

"This number continues to grow, with a new system being installed in Queensland every 15 minutes," he said.

CQ SOLAR FARMS

Operating

LONGREACH SOLAR FARM

Owner - Canadian Solar (Australia) Pty

Year commissioned - 03/01/2018

Capacity - 15MW

DUNBLANE SOLAR FARM

Entirely privately funded. Built in 11 weeks.

Owner - YD Projects

Year commissioned - 12/01/2017

Capacity - 11MW

EMERALD SOLAR PARK

Telstra has signed a 70 MW PPA with RES Australia for the development of the Emerald Project. Energised on September 14, 2018

Owner - RES Australia

Capacity - 68MW

Status - Operating

Under construction

LILYVALE SOLAR FARM

To be connected to the electricity network via the existing Lilyvale substation.

Owner - FRV Services Australia Pty Ltd

Year Commissioned - N/A

Capacity - 100MW

Proposed

BARCALDINE REMOTE COMMUNITY SOLAR FARM (Stage 2)

50 MWDC. Likely about 40 MWAC

Owner - Barcaldine Remote Community Solar Farm Capacity - 40MW

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS

Owner - RES Australia

Capacity - 90MW

GREGORY SOLAR FARM

Owner - Renewable Energy Developments

Capacity - 215MW

TIERI SOLAR FARM

Development approval for the 96MW solar farm has was received in May 2017.

Owner - FRV Services Australia Pty Ltd

Capacity - 77MW

CRINUM CREEK SOLAR FARM

Owner - Adani Australia

Capacity - 100MW

BLACKWATER SOLAR FARM

Owner - Renewable Energy Developments

Capacity - 150MW

COMET SOLAR FARM

Owner - Hadstone Energy

Capacity - 235MW

BLUFF SOLAR FARM

Owner - Infigen Energy

Capacity - 100MW

DINGO SOLAR FARM

DA application submitted 27 June 2017

Owner - ESCO Pacific

Capacity - 85MW

BARALABA SOLAR FARM

Owner - FRV Services Australia Pty Ltd

Capacity - 92MW

MOURA SOLAR FARM

Owner - ESCO Pacific

Capacity - 110KW

BOULDERCOMBE SOLAR FARM

Owner - Eco Energy World

Capacity - 200MW

RAGLAN SOLAR FARM

Owner - Eco Energy World

Capacity - 350MW

GLADSTONE ABATTOIR SOLAR FARM

Owner - Asia Pacific Agri-corp

Capacity - 78MW

RODDS BAY SOLAR FARM

Being financed by Wirsol Development application submitted March 2, 2018

Owner - Renew Estate

Capacity - 250KW