Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach.
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach. Jason Dougherty
Breaking

Man in critical condition after near drowning

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Feb 2019 9:28 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man was brought back to life with CPR after he nearly drowned while swimming between the flags.

The man was spotted by lifesavers at Kings Beach just before 4pm yesterday who became aware he was struggling in the water.

He was pulled from the surf and lifesavers started CPR before the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived.

Lifesaving Services Coordinator, Jacob Thomson said the man regained consciousness during CPR and was transported to hospital in a stable, yet critical condition.

"I think being in between those red and yellow flags allowed us to respond quickly," he said.

"He did have an injury to his head so that may lead us to believe he's hit the sandbank at some point in time."

beach kings beach near drowning surf lifesaving queensland swimming
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New trial date set in Sharon Edwards murder case

    premium_icon New trial date set in Sharon Edwards murder case

    Crime John Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murdering his estranged wife

    'Extraordinary' woman kept rapist nearby as she sought help

    premium_icon 'Extraordinary' woman kept rapist nearby as she sought help

    Crime Attacker to spend years in prison over "terrifying" repeated assault

    Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

    premium_icon Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

    Crime Charges laid over alleged kidnapping in Coffs Harbour.