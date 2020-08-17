CPL WRAP: Lions miss chance to pull clear

The Coffs City United Lions sit second on the ladder behind Port Saints.

WHILE the Coffs City United first division side missed an opportunity to pull away from the pack, all indications point to the club being real contenders.

The Lions lost a closely fought match in Port Macquarie on Saturday, going down 1 - 0 to fellow pacesetters Port Saints who now move two points clear at the top of the Coastal Premier League table.

A well drilled Saints outfit snapped the Lions three-game winning streak despite the best efforts of a club who look set to return to past heights.

The club is going through a purple patch and coach Glen Williams must be spoiled for choice, with their reserve grade side flying high at the top of the ladder.

Not only are the reserves undefeated, the side has been ruthless in front of goal, racking up 29 goals in eight games while conceding just seven. Their only blemish came in round four in their draw with Boambee.

In the other round eight first-grade games, fellow contenders Boambee also dropped points with a 2 – 2 draw with Port United.

The Coffs Coast Tigers bounced back from their big loss against the Lions with a comprehensive win over Taree Wildcats.

And Sawtell FC picked up another point with a hard-fought draw against Northern Storm.

The match between Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey Saints was postponed.

The Coastal Premier League ladders after Round 8.

RESULTS

First Grade

Boambee 2 – Port United 2

Port Saints 1 – Coffs United 0

Taree Wildcats 0 – Coffs Coast Tigers 3

Sawtell 1 – Northern Storm 1

Reserve Grade

Boambee 4 – Port United 3

Port Saints 1 – Coffs United 3

Taree Wildcats 0 – Coffs Coast Tigers 5

Sawtell 0 – Northern Storm 5