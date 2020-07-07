CPL WRAP: Korora controversy and classy goals

Action from the Coastal Premier League Round 1 clash between Boambee and Coffs Coast Tigers. Photo: Tim Jarrett

JUDGING by the vibe around many of the football grounds this weekend, the newly formed Coastal Premier League looks destined for success.

There were good crowds seen at the three games in the Coffs Harbour region over Saturday and Sunday, no doubt fuelled by a sport-starved community craving some round ball action.

CPL spokesman Andrew Woodward said all things considered, it was a pretty good weekend of football.

“The players only started training a month ago and they haven’t had any full contact training, trial matches or competition play up until this weekend,” he said.

“The fitness, skill levels and team work will only improve over the coming weeks.

“What came through loud and clear over the weekend was the players are totally into it and excited to be back on the pitch.”

The first-grade season got off to a somewhat controversial start at Korora when the Northern Storm match against Taree Wildcats was abandoned due to unsuitable light.

With the game at the 57th minute mark and Northern Storm leading, a Taree Wildcats player was injured and remained on the field until an ambulance arrived, meaning by the time play was to resume it was past the scheduled finishing time.

The final score was Northern Storm 2 Taree Wildcats 1.

Coffs City United defeated Port United 2 – 0 at their Maclean St home with an impressive display of controlled passing and smart movement.

Of the four former C.Ex Men’s Premier League sides that played at local grounds, they looked the most convincing overall.

Sawtell scored a valuable away win at Kempsey, coming out on top in what was a seven goal thriller.

That 4 – 3 win will provide a valuable boost in confidence as they look to put on a good show for their fans at their first home game of the season this weekend against Macleay Valley Rangers.

Port Saints went down to Macleay Valley 2 – 1 at home.

And in the first all-local affair, Boambee and Coffs Coast Tigers played out an entertaining 1 – 1 draw, complete with some dead-ball magic from Tyh Murphy.

RESULTS

First Grade

Northern Storm 2 – Taree Wildcats 1

Coffs City United 2 – Port United 0

Kempsey 3 – Sawtell 4

Port Saints 1 – Macleay Valley Rangers 2

Boambee 1 – Coffs Coast Tigers 1

Reserve Grade

Northern Storm 6 – Taree Wildcats 1

Coffs City United 2 – Port United 0

Sawtell 1 – Kempsey 2

Port Saints 0 – Macleay Valley Rangers 0

Boambee 2 – Coffs Coast Tigers 0