CPL WRAP: Juniors announce themselves with shock win

The Coffs City United Lions are presented with the inaugural Coastal Premier League trophy after finishing top of the table. Photo: Coastal Premier League

A TEAM of promising young North Coast footballers have showed they are ready to mix it with the men after a shock victory.

The North Coast Football Under 16s side had a successful start in a revamped Coastal Premier League competition with a 3 – 1 victory over Northern Storm on the weekend.

The young side, who are unable to play in the Northern NSW National Premier League due to the strict health directives, have been included in the Northern Conference of the CPL.

The side, along with the Under 12 and 13 sides are part of the NCF development program and after their first performance, some might be wondering if they can do more than just develop their skills.

NCF technical director Jack Dover said while the side had been performing well in the NPL, the change represented a great opportunity for the young players.

“This is definitely the right thing this group needs to continue their development and it’s a massive opportunity for them,” Dover said.

“They are experiencing a lot of different emotions with playing against senior men now;

it’s a fantastic opportunity for their development not only technically but psychologically and tactically as well.”

Dover was pleased with the performance of the side and said they did well to settle after displaying a few nerves in the opening stages of the match.

The win would give them valuable confidence and Dover said they would need it if they were able to compete in the new competition.

“It was a good performance by the team. In the first 20 or 30 minutes they were punished more for their technical errors which they wouldn’t get punished for against boys,” Dover said.

“So this is where they get to start refining that technique because they get punished if they don't execute as well as what they should.

“For these boys to show they can play in the local mens competition at 15 or 16 is a fantastic sign of where we are headed with our program.”

The first weekend of the new CPL conference format, created in response to the restrictions, also saw wins for Boambee FC and Coffs City United in the Northern Conference.

The Lions celebrated their CPL win with a convincing win over Sawtell Saints, who were no match for their powerful attack.

Boambee continued their good form with a 2 – 1 win over Coffs Tigers. Last year’s North Coast premiers got off to a slow start this year but a run of good results has the side brimming with confidence.

RESULTS

North Conference

First Grade

Boambee FC 2 – Coffs Coast Tigers 1

Northern Storm 1 – North Coast 3

Coffs United 7 – Sawtell FC 1

Reserve Grade

Boambee FC 2 – Coffs Coast Tigers 2

Coffs United 4 – Sawtell FC 0

Northern Storm BYE

South Conference

First Grade

Taree 0 – Port Saints 5

Macleay Valley 2 – Port United 1

Kempsey Saints BYE

Reserve Grade

Taree 1 – Port Saints 4

Macleay Valley 0 – Port United 0

Kempsey Saints BYE