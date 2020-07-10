CPL PREVIEW: Young Scorpions look to strike

ROUND Two of the Coastal Premier League kicks off this Saturday, and after some unexpected results in Round One, some exciting match-ups promise to entertain.

Kempsey Saints v Boambee Bombers – Eden Park, 3pm

This match promises to entertain, with both sides unlucky in their round one fixtures.

After leading their opponents for the majority of the game, Kempsey conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 4-3 to Sawtell.

They will be fired up and ready to take on the Bombers.

Boambee were also unlucky, coming close to finding a winner on several occasions in the final 30 minutes against the Tigers, but ultimately it wasn’t their day.

As the competition’s favourites, dropping any points to Kempsey might prove costly, and they’ll want to make amends for Saturday’s performance.

Port Saints v Northern Storm – Findlay Park, 3pm

Port Saints played some good football against a strong Macleay Valley Rangers in round one, and although they lost the match, the Saints will be upbeat heading into this fixture.

Both teams finished middle of the pack in their respective competitions in 2019, so this fixture is a fantastic battle for and represents the challenge of the new competition structure.

Northern Storm’s round one win was somewhat of a false start for both Storm and Taree Wildcats. Port Saints is a great next challenge for the CPL’s most Northern team.

Sawtell Scorpions v Macleay Valley Rangers – Toormina Oval, 3pm

Our Northern Match of the Round sees Macleay Valley Rangers travel to Sawtell to face the youngest team in the competition. The Scorpions will be full of confidence following their come-from-behind win at Kempsey, but the Rangers pose a different threat altogether.

The Rangers had a tough first-round encounter with the Port Saints; however, they were a familiar opponent. Sawtell’s youth and energy will test the Rangers away from home.

Coffs Coast Tigers v Port United – Polwarth Drive, 5pm

Coffs Tigers drew arguably the toughest start to the season, having faced Boambee Bombers in Round 1, and now tasked with Port United on Saturday evening.

However, they have so far accounted well for themselves with a well earnt 1-1 draw against the Bombers.

They now face a Port United side who were described as underdone midweek and could well fancy themselves to take more points away from a tough first two weeks of fixtures.

Coffs United Lions v Taree Wildcats – Maclean Street, 6pm

It’s early days, but Coffs United had a great first game against Port United, and there are signs of the Lions from several years back.

With Glen Williams at the helm and an array of talent in every position, this is the team to beat in Round Two.

Taree travels to Maclean Street for the first time, and after an unfortunate outcome against the Storm in round 1, the Wildcats have a point to prove against the Lions.

This will be a great game of football showcasing what the CPL is all about – two great teams who would otherwise not have the chance to play each other in a regular season.