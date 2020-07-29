CPL PREVIEW: Mid-week magic begins

FOOTBALL fans will be blessed with extra action this week as midweek games begin.

All Round Four first division fixtures will be played at 8pm tonight as first of three midweek rounds to ensure the full season can be completed on time.

CPL competitions administrator and Football Mid-North Coast general manager Bruce Potter said the midweek fixtures were vital for the inaugural season.

“This was done with the blessing of the clubs to ensure we had a full season of regular competition,” he said.

“Eighteen rounds mean each side players each other twice, so at the end of it the premiers are the indisputable premiers.”

The three-day turnaround will undoubtedly ask questions of all sides by testing squad depth and may also throw up a few surprise results.

Boambee Bombers v Macleay Valley Rangers – Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park 2, 8pm

The competition leaders face 2019 premiers Boambee Bombers in round five in another crucial match for both sides. The Rangers have had an impressive start to the season, showing their strength when they held Coffs United to a 0-0 draw.

They followed that performance with a comfortable 3-0 win at Taree in round four to elevate them to first place.

The Bombers pose a different threat again. Strong through the middle and with a dynamic front three, you feel the winner of this fixture will place themselves well for success for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: MATCH REPORT: Bombers change up to sink Lions

Bombers coach Jon Fergusson said his side would take a more familiar shape against Rangers, following a structural change against the Lions in round four.

“We’ll return to our usual approach for the game against Macleay Valley. They are unfamiliar to me, but they are clearly playing really well; they are very sharp.”

Northern Storm in their match against Taree Wildcats earlier in the season. Photos: Mitchell Keenan and Tim Jarrett

Coffs Coast Tigers v Northern Storm – York Street, Coffs Harbour, 8pm

Poor weather conditions saw Coffs Coast Tigers’ lose points in round four, as they led their match 4-2 against Kempsey Saints before half time. The match official called the game off for the safety of all players, and the fixture was deemed a 0-0 draw.

They will surely be up for the challenge when they face a strong Northern Storm outfit at home.

READ MORE: North Coast club takes match analysis to next level

The Storm has had a decent start to the season, but they have more to give. With two wins and two losses, they typify the middle-of-the-pack squad battling for a top-four finish. Wednesday night is an excellent opportunity for both the Tigers and Storm to make a statement.

Note: This match was moved from Polwarth Drive.

Sawtell FC v Port United FC – Toormina Oval, 8pm

Port United are on the road again on Wednesday night, this time headed to Toormina Oval to take on Sawtell FC. United will look to extend their winning ways, but the Sawtell youngsters have proven a tough side in their first four rounds.

Another tough fixture for the Scorpions, who have struggled since their Round One win against Kempsey Saints. A win is needed for Jody Jenkins squad, and against Port United would be a massive confidence boost.

READ MORE: SUNDAY SCOREBOARD: Lions slip in downpour

Taree Wildcats v Port Saints – Taree Zone Field, 8pm

The Saints are the in-form team of the competition, with three wins on the trot and six goals scored in the last two matches. The Wildcats, on the other hand, have had an underwhelming start to the season, but over the past two weeks, they’ve shown their capabilities.

Their first win of the season was against the FMNC 2019 Premiers Port United, and in round four they played well against Macleay Valley, who needed to be at their best to take the three points.

Taree could be the Saints’ stumbling block on Wednesday night, in what will be a very entertaining fixture.

The match between Kempsey Saints and Coffs City United Lions was postponed