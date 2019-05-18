Menu
BIG DAY: Cowper's Rob Oakeshott talks with Bellingen residents on the morning of the 2019 federal election.
News

Cowper's Rob Oakeshott reveals why he walked from The Nats

Sam Flanagan
by
18th May 2019 12:10 PM
IN WHAT is shaping as a monumental day for the key seat of Cowper, independent Rob Oakeshott has opened up on The Nationals' campaign against him and why he walked away from the party.

Visiting booths across the electorate in order to drum up some last minute votes, Mr Oakeshott took the high ground when asked about the 'mud-slinging' which has come from over the fence.

"The reality is what's happening in the community is bigger than any of the negative advertising that's in the letter box or on the TV's," Mr Oakeshott said.

Mr Oakeshott was a Nationals MP in the state seat of Port Macquarie from 1996-2002 and on the day he may steal one of the party's long-time strangleholds, the 49-year-old has revealed exactly why he left The Nats.

"There was a whole lot of issues, I was probably a square peg in a round hole," he said.

"Some of the stuff you're seeing now is a really good example of that where the local candidate is not in control of his campaign and he's basically admitted that over the last few days.

"I didn't enjoy that and I don't think he's enjoying that terribly much."

