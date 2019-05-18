Cowper's Labor candidate backs 'boring' Bill for PM

GET AROUND HIM: Cowper's Labor candidate Andrew Woodward has backed Bill Shorten to be a stable Prime Minister for Australia.

LABOR'S Andrew Woodward has backed Bill Shorten as Australia's next prime minister, saying he will be 'boring' compared to previous leaders but will provide the steady hand the country requires.

Mr Woodward is in the battle to win the seat of Cowper, and whilst handing out flyers at Coffs Harbour High School had his say on his potential boss.

"I think Bill will be a great prime minister. I think he's a very humble, funny and intelligent man," Mr Woodward said.

"He has a great style about him.

"I think Bill in some respects will be a boring prime minster, but I think he'll be tradesman like. We've had some whackiness over the years with Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward talks about his campaign: Andrew Woodward has fought long and hard for Labor in Cowper.

Mr Woodward also spoke about how the loss earlier this week of arguably the greatest ever Labor leader was affecting the party.

"It's brought out high emotion and I admit to getting a bit emotional looking at all the text messages from my well-wishers and then reading all the stuff about Bob Hawke.

"Bob was a guardian of the Australian Labor Party. Bob was someone who we revered and someone who gave the modern Labor Party it's DNA; that common touch, the camaraderie, the straight talking and the plain thinking.

"There's a lot of people out there who are hopeful of victory tonight and a lot of people out there saying 'let's do it for Bob."