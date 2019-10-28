Menu
COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Oct 2019 10:18 AM
For the past three decades, it has always been a guess as to what time the Cowper bus crash occurred. But now, thanks to evidence, now in the public domain, that was submitted to the 1990 coronial inquiry, this mystery has been solved.

Shortly after the collision, crash investigators meticulously catalogued every shred of evidence, from debris on the roadway to the inside of both vehicles involved in the smash.

One of these items photographed was the clock inside the Austral Sunliner coach. It's believed the clock, which was mounted to the front of the bus, stopped working upon impact, revealing the exact time the collision occurred: 3.54am.

The clock, found inside the Sunliner coach reveals a time of 3.54am. Supplied
