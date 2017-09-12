Cowper MP votes no to banning burkas

NO VOTE: George Christensen's motion of banning cultural facial coverings in public spaces was voted down at the National Party's annual conference.

LUKE Hartsuyker was one of the National politicians who voted against banning facial coverings.

The Federal Member for Cowper said the motion put forward by North Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen at the party's national conference in Canberra was a "code for ban the burka".

Mr Hartsuyker said he voted against the motion because he believed it stood against Australia's values of being a tolerant community.

"Australia is very much a tolerant country," the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He said cultural facial coverings were not prevalent in the Cowper electorate.

The motion was narrowly voted down 55-51 of being passed as a policy of the Nationals at the conference.

Mr Hartsuyker said he wasn't surprised by the close result, citing the Nationals was a democratic party and the motion was subjected to "vigorous debate".

Mr Christensen posted on Twitter he would continue to push for banning facial coverings in public spaces to be government policy.

My statement on @The_Nationals federal conference motion on banning facial coverings. #auspol pic.twitter.com/qtnjYGrfaJ — George Christensen (@GChristensenMP) September 9, 2017

Federal MPs Kevin Hogan, David Gillespie and Matt Canavan supported Mr Christensen during the debate.

The motion followed the stunt in parliament last month when One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wore a burka in the Senate.