Menu
Login
News

Cowper MP turns into a fly guy after this incident

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.
Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. Matt Deans
Keagan Elder
by

CHOKING on one's words during a speech may be a politician's worst nightmare. But could a fly be worse?

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Luke Hartsuyker suffered this embarrassing blight during a visit to Shepparton, Victoria yesterday.

After sucking the fly down he suffered a coughing fit.

Despite this, Mr Hartsuyker held his nerve and laughed it off with a few quips before the media.

"There's one for the Christmas tape and the flies in this area are of high protein," the Federal Cowper MP said.

Topics:  auspol cowper fly luke hartsuyker

Coffs Coast Advocate
Moonee Beach service station DA smothered

Moonee Beach service station DA smothered

A DEVELOPMENT application for a proposed service station to be built metres away from a childcare centre has been voted down.

Turtle saved as fear for marine life rises

IN RECOVERY: The emaciated turtle found stranded on Woolgoolga Beach is expected to need up to four months of rehabilitation.

Emaciated turtle just one on a long list.

What's on this week

Catch Honey and Knives at their album launch this weekend.

Learn to grown an organic garden or enjoy live music this week.

Dealing with a protective dog

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.

How to deal with an over protective dog.

Local Partners