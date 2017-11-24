Cowper MP turns into a fly guy after this incident

CHOKING on one's words during a speech may be a politician's worst nightmare. But could a fly be worse?
Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Luke Hartsuyker suffered this embarrassing blight during a visit to Shepparton, Victoria yesterday.
Welcome to Shepparton @Luke_Hartsuyker @9NewsBorderNE pic.twitter.com/V5mGKu8Ohh— Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) November 23, 2017
After sucking the fly down he suffered a coughing fit.
Despite this, Mr Hartsuyker held his nerve and laughed it off with a few quips before the media.
"There's one for the Christmas tape and the flies in this area are of high protein," the Federal Cowper MP said.