Cowper MP turns into a fly guy after this incident

CHOKING on one's words during a speech may be a politician's worst nightmare. But could a fly be worse?

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Luke Hartsuyker suffered this embarrassing blight during a visit to Shepparton, Victoria yesterday.

After sucking the fly down he suffered a coughing fit.

Despite this, Mr Hartsuyker held his nerve and laughed it off with a few quips before the media.

"There's one for the Christmas tape and the flies in this area are of high protein," the Federal Cowper MP said.