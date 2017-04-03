Cowper MP casts vote for Coffs' best fish and chips

LUKE'S VOTE: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker touted the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Coop as having the best fish and chips.

LUKE Hartsuyker has cast his support behind the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Cooperative in his quest to find the best local fish and chips.

"Could you think of a better place than the Cowper electorate to enjoy a treat of fish and chips?" Mr Hartsuyker asked.

He was joined by plenty of others who pointed out the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Cooperative was their favourite spot for fish and chips too on social media.

The Federal Member for Cowper encouraged all families in the electorate to vote for their favourite fish and chip shop in the national awards.

"We've got the freshest seafood, delicious local potatoes, fantastic scenery, and some of the best fish and chip shops anywhere," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"If your sole experience with fish and chips is the highly processed frozen stuff available at the supermarket, get down to your local fish and chip shop to try some fresh, sustainably harvested Australian seafood. You'll be hooked!

"I don't want to carp on about these awards, but I encourage everyone to get out this weekend to buy some fish and chips and vote for your favourite."

Other fish and chip shops which featured highly in readers' comments included SeaSalt, Banana Coast Seafood, Molly Malone's and White Salt.

While these numbers are commendable, be sure to vote where it counts at www.fishandchipsawards.com.au.