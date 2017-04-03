22°
News

Cowper MP casts vote for Coffs' best fish and chips

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Apr 2017 8:00 PM
LUKE'S VOTE: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker touted the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Coop as having the best fish and chips.
LUKE'S VOTE: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker touted the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Coop as having the best fish and chips. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LUKE Hartsuyker has cast his support behind the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Cooperative in his quest to find the best local fish and chips.

"Could you think of a better place than the Cowper electorate to enjoy a treat of fish and chips?" Mr Hartsuyker asked.

He was joined by plenty of others who pointed out the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Cooperative was their favourite spot for fish and chips too on social media.

The Federal Member for Cowper encouraged all families in the electorate to vote for their favourite fish and chip shop in the national awards.

"We've got the freshest seafood, delicious local potatoes, fantastic scenery, and some of the best fish and chip shops anywhere," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"If your sole experience with fish and chips is the highly processed frozen stuff available at the supermarket, get down to your local fish and chip shop to try some fresh, sustainably harvested Australian seafood. You'll be hooked!

"I don't want to carp on about these awards, but I encourage everyone to get out this weekend to buy some fish and chips and vote for your favourite."

Other fish and chip shops which featured highly in readers' comments included SeaSalt, Banana Coast Seafood, Molly Malone's and White Salt.

While these numbers are commendable, be sure to vote where it counts at www.fishandchipsawards.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  australian fish and chip awards fish and chips luke hartsuyker

Cowper MP casts vote for Coffs' best fish and chips

Cowper MP casts vote for Coffs' best fish and chips

LUKE Hartsuyker has cast his support behind the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Cooperative in his quest to find the best local fish and chips.

Dancing in the dark

Stepping up after dark.

Get your groove on

Bonville toasted by newlyweds as best venue

Bonville Golf Resort has been voted Australia's Number 1 Resort Reception Venue for 2017.

Bonville voted Australia best resort wedding reception venue

'Unclear' funding concerns for those with a disability

LEVEL PLAYINGFIELD: A recent decision by the Federal Court could see NDIS recipients recoup 100% of their travel costs, potentially easing concerns over holes in funding.

Developing holes in NDIS may affect transportation.

Local Partners

Bigger is better for local charity op shop

Customers on the look out for treasure or bargains now have the convenience of checking out the Op Shop connected to the warehouse.

'Unclear' funding concerns for those with a disability

LEVEL PLAYINGFIELD: A recent decision by the Federal Court could see NDIS recipients recoup 100% of their travel costs, potentially easing concerns over holes in funding.

Developing holes in NDIS may affect transportation.

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

Married At First Sight's dumped wife: ‘It was brutal’

IN the torturous MAFS finale, Nadia breaks down as she describes the moment her controlling husband ditched her off-camera.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

My Kitchen Rules villain Josh splits from wife Amy

Josh and Amy in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

HE WAS dubbed MKR's villain, and it seems his wife needed some space

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

Sean and Sean seem like reality TV’s most drama free couple on the show.Source:Channel 9

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

HIA Award Winning â Pure &#39;Coastal Resort Lifestyle&#39;

3 Beachcomber Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 3 $799,000 ...

From the moment you drive into the property you can see this is no ordinary home with its cascading roof lines and grand entry. The open plan design is the...

One of Korora&#39;s Best Kept Secrets

11/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 2 1 2 $257,000

Don't like the idea of settling for a unit as your first home purchase? Or perhaps you'd like to bring your small pet along with you? Well this freestanding 2...

Large Beachside Family Home

11 Nambucca Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $510,000

Secure this immaculately maintained beachside family home for the same price as a new apartment in this popular beachside location. Walk to cafe's, a selection of...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $485,000...

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Investors, retirees, first homebuyers this one is a real special!

1/14 Condon Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $329,000

You'll be impressed with the neat and tidy appearance of this Unit. Fully fenced with electronic gated entry, this complex of six brick and tile Units was recently...

Come live by the sea...

18/77 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $342,500

This spacious two bedroom unit with the perfect north-eastern aspect is located directly across from the sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour and is just an...

Inner City Living with Separate Studio.....

7 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $375,000

Put this property on top of your shopping list! 3 bedrooms with a detached studio, perfect for someone who wants to live in the City Centre and also work from...

Mountain Top Living

207 Maynards Plains Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 3 2 $789,000

Welcome to Highland living, this north facing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a private oasis on 10.25acres of temperate rainforest, stunning gardens show casing...

7 Lots In One

13 Dorrigo Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This Beautiful property is located just beyond the main street of the township of Dorrigo, making it close to all the conveniences of town. The property consists...

Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

How much more can can you get for your home by advertising in print?

Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

TOP AGENT: LJ Hooker Double Bay agent Bill Malouf is a real estate mentor

Top agent to mentor a would-be agent

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!