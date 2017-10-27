Cowper MP accused of doing a 'truth bypass' on Coffs bypass

TRUTH BYPASS: Labor Bellinger River Branch president Andrew Woodward said Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker was bypassing the issue of the Coffs Harbour bypass.

NATIONALS Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has been accused of "doing a truth bypass on the Coffs Harbour bypass”.

Labor Bellinger River Branch president Andrew Woodward said Mr Hartsuyker's response to the confirmation that the Coffs Bypass was not on the Federal Government's construction program was "mind boggling and embarrassing”.

"A senior public servant (on Monday) in response to Labor questions told Senate Estimates that there was no start date, no business case, no plan, no estimated cost and no allocated funding for the Coffs Harbour Bypass,” Mr Woodward said in a statement.

"Once again, we have Luke Hartsuyker doing a truth bypass on the Coffs Harbour bypass. He needs to be honest and confess to misleading the people of Cowper. He's been caught out, once again.

"What's worse, is that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull played along with Luke Hartsuyker's silly charade when he visited in September.

"Both Mr Turnbull and Mr Hartsuyker knew the truth; mislead the people of Cowper with fancy word-work and gave the impression that this was a priority project. The facts presented in Senate Estimates are unambiguous and prove it isn't even a formal project.”

Yesterday, Mr Hartsuyker told the Advocate he had been in discussions with Mr Turnbull, the Deputy Prime Minisiter Barnaby Joyce and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester on the Coffs Bypass.

He said planning on the NSW Government's business case had been under way "for some time”.