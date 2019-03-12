Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexander (or Lex) Stewart is the United Australia Party candidate for the federal seat of Cowper.
Alexander (or Lex) Stewart is the United Australia Party candidate for the federal seat of Cowper.
News

Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

Janine Watson
by
12th Mar 2019 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COWPER candidate has entered the weird and wacky ranks of Clive Palmer's federal political team.

Alexander (or Lex) Stewart has been described in some sections of the media as an anti-vaxer.

"In regard to vaccinations, as far as I can see, there has never been a scientific study that shows that the non-zero risk of damage, even death, to my child is outweighed by the benefit to society,” he wrote on his Facebook page in 2017.

He will join the colourful ranks of candidates representing Clive Palmer's Palmer's United Australia Party (UAP) in the federal election.

Palmer's federal political team is bolstered by a Bollywood actor, a pool cleaning salesman who wants to depose the Chinese president and a former Home And Away actor.

Bollywood actor Ganesh Loke will contest Parramatta.

Mr Loke played the lead role of hero soldier "Major Ganesh” - a character who shares his name - in the 2017 Indian action film he wrote called "Shoor Aamhi Sardaar”.

Pool cleaning chemicals salesman Marcus Versace, will run for the seat of Bradfield in Sydney's upper north shore, has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to "surrender” or be "removed” and labelled US President Donald Trump "stupid” and "corrupt”.

Mr Palmer has also recruited former Home And Away actor Bryan Wiseman in the seat of Cook.

"People are sick of the same-old, same-old from Liberal and Labor,” Mr Palmer said.

"For the first time Australia has real choice instead of the duopoly that Liberal and Labor have created by voting together to keep other alternatives out of the Federal parliament.

"The established parties talk about helping the country but all they've ever done is stifle political alternatives,” Mr Palmer said.

"Unlike them, the United Australia Party is not comprised of career politicians. We are a party made up of genuine Australians who want to serve the country, to change the course of history and steer in a bright new era for Australia.”

Other candidates vying for the federal seat of Cowper are Rob Oakeshott, independent; Patrick Conaghan for The Nationals and Andrew Woodward for Labor.

clive palmer coffs harbour cowper federal election federal election 2019 federal politics politics rob oakeshott
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    LIVE BLOG: Coffs Harbour Meet the Candidates Forum

    LIVE BLOG: Coffs Harbour Meet the Candidates Forum

    News CANDIDATES in the upcoming State Election are this morning being quizzed on their suitability to represent the Coffs Harbour electorate in State Parliament.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:45 PM
    • 1 GuruM
    NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    premium_icon NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    News Biggest survey in history confirms what many arguably already know.

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    Offbeat If you thought the WTF highway signs were a bit risque watch this ..

    Schools welcome Labor's $2.7bn education funding

    premium_icon Schools welcome Labor's $2.7bn education funding

    News Principals and teachers call on Berejiklian Govt. to follow suit