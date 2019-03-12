Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

Alexander (or Lex) Stewart is the United Australia Party candidate for the federal seat of Cowper.

A COWPER candidate has entered the weird and wacky ranks of Clive Palmer's federal political team.

Alexander (or Lex) Stewart has been described in some sections of the media as an anti-vaxer.

"In regard to vaccinations, as far as I can see, there has never been a scientific study that shows that the non-zero risk of damage, even death, to my child is outweighed by the benefit to society,” he wrote on his Facebook page in 2017.

He will join the colourful ranks of candidates representing Clive Palmer's Palmer's United Australia Party (UAP) in the federal election.

Palmer's federal political team is bolstered by a Bollywood actor, a pool cleaning salesman who wants to depose the Chinese president and a former Home And Away actor.

Bollywood actor Ganesh Loke will contest Parramatta.

Mr Loke played the lead role of hero soldier "Major Ganesh” - a character who shares his name - in the 2017 Indian action film he wrote called "Shoor Aamhi Sardaar”.

Pool cleaning chemicals salesman Marcus Versace, will run for the seat of Bradfield in Sydney's upper north shore, has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to "surrender” or be "removed” and labelled US President Donald Trump "stupid” and "corrupt”.

Mr Palmer has also recruited former Home And Away actor Bryan Wiseman in the seat of Cook.

"People are sick of the same-old, same-old from Liberal and Labor,” Mr Palmer said.

"For the first time Australia has real choice instead of the duopoly that Liberal and Labor have created by voting together to keep other alternatives out of the Federal parliament.

"The established parties talk about helping the country but all they've ever done is stifle political alternatives,” Mr Palmer said.

"Unlike them, the United Australia Party is not comprised of career politicians. We are a party made up of genuine Australians who want to serve the country, to change the course of history and steer in a bright new era for Australia.”

Other candidates vying for the federal seat of Cowper are Rob Oakeshott, independent; Patrick Conaghan for The Nationals and Andrew Woodward for Labor.