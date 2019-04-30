Cowper candidate defends controversial leader

Alexander (or Lex) Stewart is the United Australia Party candidate for the federal seat of Cowper.

COWPER'S United Australia Party candidate stands by his controversial leader saying he "admires and respects the guy".

Alexander (or Lex) Stewart backs Clive Palmer's claims that Newspoll figures have downplayed the party's popularity, and that the United Australia Party can win government.

"It's possible - that's an aim. These Newspoll people pander to both major parties and they have been trying to ignore us but at least now they are finally mentioning us," Mr Stewart said.

Recent Newspoll figures have shown support for the UAP has lifted to 5 per cent of the primary vote nationally, making it the leading minor party after the Greens but Mr Palmer says the figures are regularly fudged and Mr Stewart agrees.

"That figure is far too low. Our polling shows us getting much higher than that. We are paying significant sums of money to conduct internal polling and our figures show 28 per cent of voters are undecided.

"I have expected for years that people like Newspoll and Gallup poll fudge the figures a bit, but we have no desire to delude ourselves," Mr Stewart said.

He has also defended the controversial businessman for failing to pay $7m worth of entitlements to workers at his collapsed nickel mine.

Palmer party candidate for cowper Lex Stewart. 13 MAR 2018 TREVOR VEALE

Mr Palmer, who pegs his wealth at "four thousand million" dollars is spending tens of millions of dollars on advertising and running candidates across the nation although some are facing questions about their eligibility.

Boasting about his wealth has not gone down well with the workers laid off from Mr Palmer's nickel refinery three years ago.

But the Cowper candidate says there's a lot more to the story.

"I value truth and the truth has not come out about this. He wanted to pay the workers right at the beginning but the liquidator moved in far too quickly and grabbed the refinery. The liquidator is part of the establishment - the big end of town - and wanted to make some political capital over it," Mr Stewart said.

"They didn't behave towards Clive's business as they would normally if it was a business run by their Liberal/National mates so they pounced and once they pounced Clive was powerless," Mr Stewart said.

Mr Stewart describes the party leader as having "decent moral principals" and says he keeps out of his hair but has his "top secret mobile phone number".