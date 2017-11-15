Menu
Cowper and Page vote Yes in marriage equality survey

Brad Greenshields
by

THE results are in and both Federal seats on the Coffs Coast, Cowper and Page, voted strongly in favour of marriage equality.

The seat of Cowper, held by Nationals member Luke Hartsuyker, had 60% of its 96,125 participants vote yes.

Page, which has Nationals member Kevin Hogan as its sitting member also recorded a strong yes result but slightly less than the seat of Cowper.

The seat which covers the northern beaches area of the Coffs Coast from Sapphire Beach to further north to the Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers had 93,961 people take part in the survey with 59.7% of respondents voting yes.

The highest rate of participation in both seats came from eligible voters aged 55 or older.

In Cowper, the reponse rate to the survey was 79.2% of voters taking part.

Almost 91% of the voters in Cowper aged between 70 and 79 partcipated in the survey, the highest particpation rate for the survey.

The lowest response rate was among the 20-29 age group. Of the 14870 voters in that age group, only 9665 or 64.99% took part.

The participation figures among the same age groups were strikingly similar in Page. 

Sealed envelopes from the Marriage Law postal survey being posted.
Topics:  cowper marriage equality marriage equality postal vote page same-sex marriage same-sex marriage survey

Coffs Coast Advocate
