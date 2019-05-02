Cowboys expect Martin to make a full recovery

NORTH Queensland harbours concerns for fullback Te Maire Martin but the club will maintain a positive outlook after he was sidelined indefinitely.

The 23-year-old Kiwi international has suffered from severe headaches recently, and scans revealed he has a "small bleed" on his brain.

While he was concerned for the fullback on a personal level, Cowboys director of football Peter Parr spoke candidly with the Townsville Bulletin and said the early prognosis suggested Martin would make a full recovery.

"The early information is he won't require surgery and with good rest he will recover," Parr said. "But I have to stress that is the early prognosis and we have to find out a lot more.

"We know that he has been suffering some migraines, we know that he has a small bleed on the brain. What we don't know is what has caused that."

The Cowboys medical staff have worked closely with the fullback as they investigate what may have caused the bleed.

It is understood bleeds on the brain are commonly trauma induced and can relate to athletes that have suffered a concussion.

The club has pored over hours of game-day and training footage to find an instance where he may have copped the decisive blow.

"We have struggled to find anything that would have caused what he has been suffering," Parr said.

"And he can't remember copping a serious blow like that. We can't find any evidence of Te Maire suffering any sort of trauma."

North Queensland Cowboys training from the Townsville Sports Reserve. Te Maire Martin. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The news of Martin's injury sent minor shockwaves through the Cowboys organisation, with the injury not a common one for the club.

"On a personal level everyone in the club is concerned for Te Maire," Parr said. "We are concerned but we are also confident he can make a full recovery."

Martin has remained at home resting up in his recovery process, and has been given "as much time as he needs" away from football.

Parr said he had spoken to the young playmaker on several occasions and each time Martin had remained upbeat and positive about the injury.

"I have spoken to him a couple of times, he has got a positive spin on it. He is remaining positive, and he is keen to find out more about it," Parr said.

At the moment his mindset is getting as much rest as possible.

North Queensland Cowboys director of football Peter Parr has been talking with injured player Te Maire Martin. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"We won't discuss football with him until it is appropriate, that has not even been a thought for the club. We will make sure he gets all the proper care that he needs, we will look after him. That is the bottom line."

Martin is expected to meet with a Townsville-based specialist later this week as the fullback continues his search for answers.

It is unclear when he will be able to return to the playing field, with fellow New Zealand international and Cowboys recruit, Jordan Kahu, replacing Martin at fullback for the clash against Gold Coast on Friday night.

Kahu had started the year at fullback after coming to the club late in pre-season following Ben Barba's axing. But he was shifted to the centres after two games at the back with coach Paul Green suggesting he needed to find more running in the role.

Green has been happy with what he has seen from the backline utility, and said he was happy to have him back in the number one jersey.

"I think (he has improved). He has got a handful of games under his belt and I think he is probably moving better, understands the team better and hopefully he will be on the ball a little bit more," Green said.