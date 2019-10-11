Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

Not really udder chaos on the Monash Freeway but look out for a cow slowing inbound traffic just after Clyde Road. Police have herd and are on scene with VicRoads crews to mooove the cow from the freeway. #victraffic #milkingitforpuns pic.twitter.com/3ANYNY0MXj — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) October 10, 2019

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.