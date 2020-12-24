COVID test spike prompts Crime Stoppers warning from Mayor

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King addresses community members who gathered outside Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh's office in Coffs Harbour to protest against changes to the recently introduced Koala SEPP. Protesters are calling for the State Government to reverse its decision to cut agriculture and private native forestry out of the new SEPP and the creation of the Great Koala National Park. Photo: T

Bellingen Shire Mayor Dominic King has issued a pre-Christmas warning to people holidaying in the region from the Northern Beaches – do not leave your accommodation.

Following a spike in COVID tests around the Mid North Coast, Mr King said the entire community had to “play by the rules” this festive season, including those who were visiting from the recently locked-down area.

“This also applies to those visiting our Shire, which includes residents of the Northern Beaches who left the Northern Beaches area before 5.02pm on Saturday December 19, as they are required to comply with the stay-at-home order, even if they are on holidays elsewhere,” he said.

“That means if you’re visiting our Shire and are from the Northern Beaches, you must comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Northern Beaches) Order 2020 directions and not leave your temporary accommodation without a reasonable excuse.”

Vicki Cheney and David Cheney working to test patients at the drive-in Covid-19 community testing site in Bellingen earlier in the year.

A “reasonable excuse” included getting food, exercising or leaving for medical or caring reasons.

The flare up in Sydney has thrown many people’s Christmas plans into disarray, with state borders slamming shut and causing many people to fly home at short notice.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District also introduced screening measures at Coffs Harbour airport, to mirror those that were already in place at public hospitals.

Bellingen Shire took a unique community approach to the pandemic, with medical professionals banding together to create their own clinic despite a lack of government funding.

Mr King added that the “tireless” work of medical professionals meant the “rules aren’t optional” and pointed out that NSW Police were encouraging people with information regarding the contravention of the health directives could contact Crime Stoppers.

“It would be very disappointing if a member of our community or someone visiting here had to use the online Crime Stoppers facility to report someone doing the wrong thing because we’re all in this together, and we should all be playing by the rules.”

For a full list of what you can and can’t do under the rules, visit the NSW Health website.