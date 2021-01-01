COVID SUMMER: beach habits change as lifeguards issue warning

With beaches packed and social distancing measures leading to more people swimming in unpatrolled areas, lifeguards are calling on the public to think before they swim and never get in the water after a few beers.

A Coffs Harbour lifeguard with more than 30 years experience, Greg Hackfath, said everyone, including swimmers, rock fishers, small boaters or surfers need to maintain respect for the ocean.

Mr Hackfath, who is also president of the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguard Association and Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguard Coordinator added that people needed to always think before they swam so loved ones and friends can take home great memories rather than being involved in a drowning tragedy.

“If people think safety first and respect conditions on the day at our beaches, lakes or lagoons it can be great fun,” said Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguard Coordinator, Greg Hackfath.

Mr Hackfath said that above average crowds at beaches during these peak ‘most swim-able days’, creates challenges, and this season particularly new challenges as people are practising social distancing that translates to more people swimming away from the popular patrolled locations.

President of the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguard Association Greg Hackfath. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

The water safety survival advice for people choosing in-water locations away from patrolled areas is simple – if in trouble don’t panic, stay calm and float to survive.

People turning away from crowded popular locations need to exercise particular care and if entering the water away from the patrolled areas they must spend time to check actual beach and water conditions that are ever-changing.

The message is – never go in alone, go in near board riders and if ever needing to help someone always use a flotation device – a surfboard or bodyboard will help anyone float.

And after an already busy Christmas period, surf lifesavers are again urging holiday-makers and locals to never drink and swim.

Whether it is swimming, surfing, fishing from rocks, operating a boat or driving – alcohol and water simply don’t mix.

On average, 31 people die on the coast each year due to alcohol and/or drugs, with 85% of these drowning deaths men.

Surf Life Saving Australia General Manager Coastal Safety Shane Daw. Picture Nicholas Wrankmore.

Surf Life Saving Australia General Manager Coastal Safety, Shane Daw, said New Year’s holiday period is a traditional time for parties and celebrations, but it should not be the time of year for complacency around water.

“We cannot warn people enough about these dangers. The dangers of swimming in the surf after consuming alcohol and/or drugs, is enormous,” he said.

“Combine swimming at night with alcohol and suddenly you have a very lethal combination. Alcohol consumption impairs your senses, encourages risk-taking behaviour, meaning you are more likely to get into trouble.

“The data shows that those people who have drowned after consuming alcohol are 4 times over the legal driving limit. Just like we hope people wouldn’t get behind the wheel 4 times over the limit, simply don’t get into the ocean.

“At the end of day we just want everyone to have a fun time but also to be safe, for themselves and their families when visiting the beach.”