Man accused of assaulting COVID nurse with coffee cup in North Ryde after one simple request
Crime

COVID nurse assaulted over cigarette: cops

by Erin Lyons
21st Jan 2021 12:25 PM

A man has been charged, accused of assaulting a nurse at a COVID testing clinic in Sydney's north last week.

The nurse approached a car at the drive-through clinic at Macquarie Hospital just before 10am Friday when she asked the passenger in the vehicle to put out his cigarette.

Police will allege he refused before becoming verbally abusive and throwing a take away coffee cup at the nurse.

She allegedly suffered a small cut below her eye and red marks to her cheeks as a result.

The car drove off before she asked her colleagues for help.

She then went to Gosford Police Station on Tuesday to report the incident.

Detectives arrested a 43-year-old man at a home on Steward Street, Dundas Valley just after 5pm the same day.

He was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Originally published as COVID nurse assaulted over cigarette: cops

