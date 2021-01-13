Menu
Masks are mandatory in the Coffs Harbour Airport terminal. Photo from Coffs Harbour Regional Airport (left), Trevor Veale (right).
COVID latest: What Coffs locals can and can’t do

Jasmine Minhas
13th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Keeping up with the latest COVID-19 rules and restrictions can be confusing. Here, The Advocate breaks down what Coffs Coast residents should know, as of the week of January 11.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, however there are several hot spots in the Greater Sydney region. Keep up with the latest COVID-19 alerts here.

MANDATORY MASKS AT COFFS AIRPORT

It is now mandatory for anyone over the age of 12 to wear a mask in the Coffs Harbour Airport terminal, as well as during a flight when the plane is landing or taking off, and flying in NSW airspace.

This comes after PM Scott Morrison announced a raft of new rules for domestic and international travel on Friday.

Airport management is asking locals to avoid going into the terminal unless they are picking or dropping people off, and to bring their own masks if they need to enter the terminal.

 

TRAVELLING FROM COFFS

- NSW: Locals are urged to generally avoid non-essential travel within NSW, particularly to the Greater Sydney Region. However there are currently no restrictions for movement within NSW.

- VIC: Coffs Coast residents who need to travel to Victoria must apply for a permit, as Victoria from this week has classed regional NSW as an 'orange zone'. Those travelling from an 'orange zone' must be tested for coronavirus within 72 hours of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

These are the travel rules and restrictions that apply to the Coffs Coast.

 

- QLD: With the three-day lockdown in Greater Brisbane now lifted, Coffs residents are able to travel to Queensland as long as they have a border pass, and haven't visited a hotspot.

- ACT: Coffs residents can freely go to the ACT, but are not permitted if they have visited Greater Sydney.

- TAS: Coffs residents are able to travel to Tasmania, however if they have been in Greater Sydney, they must quarantine for 14 days either at a premises or in government accommodation.

- SA: Coffs Coast locals seeking to enter South Australia must fill out a Cross Border Travel Registration form.

- WA: Travellers from anywhere in NSW are not permitted to enter Western Australia, unless they have an exemption.

- NT: Travellers to the Northern Territory must fill in an exemption form, however if they have been to Greater Sydney or any other hotspot, they must go into mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

 

LOCAL EVENTS AND GATHERINGS

- Up to 50 visitors can be in one household at a time.

- No more than 100 people can gather in a public place unless it is a sporting event, outdoor performance, protest, wedding, funeral or any other controlled event.

- Numbers at hospitality venues, nightclubs, weddings, and other indoor places and events are capped under a 2 square metre per person rule.

