Covid GP busted drink driving after crashing to avoid roo

IN HER line of work she helps save lives, but her actions put the lives of herself and others at risk.

Niki Elise Springett, a doctor from New South Wales, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of driving under the influence of liquor and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court, police were called to a single-vehicle crash at Kolonga at 8.30pm on July 9.

Yesterday, the court heard witnesses were overtaken on the highway by Springett who was travelling at speed.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Springett returned a positive roadside breath test, and later returned a reading of 0.245.

Springett told police she had swerved to miss a kangaroo before crashing her car.

Springett's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client was a GP who had been working in Rockhampton to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Springett was on her way to Brisbane to see her daughter.

Mr Messenger said no one was injured during the crash and it was extraordinary to see someone who save lives to come before the court for such conduct.

"She's profoundly embarrassed to be here today, she's a person who is normally responsible," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described the offence as a "very serious example of drink driving".

"Your conduct shows an incredible lack of judgment," he said.

Mr Moloney took into account Springett's plea came at an early opportunity.

Springett was fined $1800 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 16 months.

A conviction was recorded.