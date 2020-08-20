COVID: Going above and beyond at the plaza says Steve Gooley

PARK Beach Plaza management has responded to concerns that social distancing regulations are not being enforced properly.

In the Advocate's recent Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column a reader expressed concern, particularly in relation to the food court.

'Thumbs down for Park Beach Plaza and people not keeping their distance. We still have Covid and the plaza should be encouraging people to keep their 1.5m gap between everyone. It's terrible and the food court is packed each day too.' wrote Amanda Purcell.

Steve Gooley is the general manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group who owns the plaza, and he refutes the claim, saying food court seating has been reduced and spaced to well below the Government's required levels.

"We are going well beyond all measures that are required of us. We have had several inspections by police and a few different government departments and we have passed each time," Mr Gooley said.

Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley (at right), inspecting work on the company's $150 million Park Beach development The Shoreline with Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan .

He says the plaza has adopted a full Covid-19 Safety Plan to ensure the centre exceeds requirements.

Signage is in place reminding all customers on entry that if they have been in contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 or are not feeling well, it is a requirement that they self-isolate at home and do not come into the centre.

Public announcements are made regularly to remind customers to respect staff and be mindful to follow the recommended hygiene and social distancing measures and where possible use card based transactions.

"We monitor centre occupancy to ensure we are not exceeding our visitor ratio number.

"We have worked closely with Government departments to also ensure our retailers have the required Covid-19 Safety plans in place and have welcomed Police inspections regularly."

Mr Gooley says that shoppers must also take personal responsibility.

"We remind customers that it is also their responsibility to take their own precautions and respect the need to not gather in groups and maintain social distance from other shoppers.

"We highly recommend the wearing of masks incentre and encourage customers to shop at less busy times of the day."

In addition, Park Beach Plaza has:

•Installed hand sanitising stations at each entry ad throughout the centre

•Installed warning signage at centre entrances.

•Installed signage throughout the centres amenities to remind customers of personal hygiene and to wash their hands regularly.

•Increased cleaning and sanitising of touch points in the facilities and common areas.

•Place social distance floor markers throughout the Food Court to remind customer to maintain social distance.