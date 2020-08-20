Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Park Beach Plaza.
Park Beach Plaza.
Business

COVID: Going above and beyond at the plaza says Steve Gooley

Janine Watson
20th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARK Beach Plaza management has responded to concerns that social distancing regulations are not being enforced properly.

In the Advocate's recent Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column a reader expressed concern, particularly in relation to the food court.

'Thumbs down for Park Beach Plaza and people not keeping their distance. We still have Covid and the plaza should be encouraging people to keep their 1.5m gap between everyone. It's terrible and the food court is packed each day too.' wrote Amanda Purcell.

Steve Gooley is the general manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group who owns the plaza, and he refutes the claim, saying food court seating has been reduced and spaced to well below the Government's required levels.

"We are going well beyond all measures that are required of us. We have had several inspections by police and a few different government departments and we have passed each time," Mr Gooley said.

Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley (at right), inspecting work on the company's $150 million Park Beach development The Shoreline with Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan .
Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley (at right), inspecting work on the company's $150 million Park Beach development The Shoreline with Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan .

He says the plaza has adopted a full Covid-19 Safety Plan to ensure the centre exceeds requirements.

Signage is in place reminding all customers on entry that if they have been in contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 or are not feeling well, it is a requirement that they self-isolate at home and do not come into the centre.

Public announcements are made regularly to remind customers to respect staff and be mindful to follow the recommended hygiene and social distancing measures and where possible use card based transactions.

"We monitor centre occupancy to ensure we are not exceeding our visitor ratio number.

"We have worked closely with Government departments to also ensure our retailers have the required Covid-19 Safety plans in place and have welcomed Police inspections regularly."

Mr Gooley says that shoppers must also take personal responsibility.

"We remind customers that it is also their responsibility to take their own precautions and respect the need to not gather in groups and maintain social distance from other shoppers.

"We highly recommend the wearing of masks incentre and encourage customers to shop at less busy times of the day."

In addition, Park Beach Plaza has:

•Installed hand sanitising stations at each entry ad throughout the centre

•Installed warning signage at centre entrances.

•Installed signage throughout the centres amenities to remind customers of personal hygiene and to wash their hands regularly.

•Increased cleaning and sanitising of touch points in the facilities and common areas.

•Place social distance floor markers throughout the Food Court to remind customer to maintain social distance.

More Stories

covid-19 restrictions food court park beach plaza social distancing steve gooley
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister asked to stall project

        Premium Content Minister asked to stall project

        Letters to the Editor Council should go into caretaker mode says this letter writer.

        Hayfever playing up today? Blame South Australia

        Premium Content Hayfever playing up today? Blame South Australia

        Weather If you’ve got itchy eyes and a watering nose this morning, it could be because of...

        Former William Tyrrell detective’s heartfelt message

        Premium Content Former William Tyrrell detective’s heartfelt message

        Crime Gary Jubelin reveals cases he would most like to investigate

        GREAT OFFER: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content GREAT OFFER: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites