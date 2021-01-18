Covid cluster prompts concert caution

As some Coffs Coast venues tentatively dip their toes back into the live music scene, the C.ex Club is taking a more "conservative" approach.

CEO John Rafferty said the club has no plans to book any major concerts in the near future, or hold any free live entertainment.

He said the club had worked hard on its COVID-19 safety measures to become the best in the area, and after the recent Avalon cluster which was linked to an RSL, they will continue to play it safe.

"We still haven't done a concert at this stage and we're not rushing into it, purely because of the way COVID is. We don't want to start selling tickets in case we have to shut things down again.

"You're always one COVID case away from everything changing."

Over the weekend, Sawtell RSL held its first major concert in almost a year with The Whitlams lead singer Tim Freedman performing a solo live show.

North Coast concert promoter John Logan, the man behind the initiative, approached the RSL to hold the show, and it was decided that the time was right.

Mr Logan had also organised local shows as part of the Great Southern Nights tour, an initiative from the NSW Government to help kickstart the music industry.

The first show from Wendy Matthews was held in November at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, while the second with Shane Nicholson was held at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Mr Rafferty however said that the C.ex Club would be booking concerts if it wasn't for the Avalon cluster which had emerged prior to Christmas.

C.ex CEO John Rafferty (left) pictured with C.ex President David Doyle.

The outbreak saw a number of band members and patrons diagnosed with the virus.

"If NSW had stayed clean we would definitely be booking concerts," he said.

"With the Northern suburbs outbreak we didn't let anyone from the area have access to the club. They had their licences scanned, and even if they were a member we had to turn them away."

The club was initially taking temperatures at the door, and reduced its poker machines from 250 to 150 to allow for appropriate distances.

The club currently has COVID-19 ambassadors and hygiene ambassadors on site.

Despite the pandemic forcing rapidly changing border closures, the C.ex Club reported good figures during the holiday period.

These holidays saw Aussies, unable to travel overseas, flock to the regions instead.

Mr Rafferty said the club hadn't been doing marketing to ensure the numbers didn't increase beyond the club's capacities.

"At this stage we're getting good numbers and we don't want to have to say sorry, you can't come in.

"We've had a lot of visitors from different areas opting to come here rather than going out west. It's been very busy."