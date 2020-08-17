Every person at doof party could face police action

UPDATE, 10.30am: NSW police and Byron Shire Council could take further action against a Wilsons Creek man and the 1500 people who attended his doof party on July 4.

The man has been fined $1000 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, but there could be more heat on the way.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Mick Dempsey said there could be further action taken against the man and potentially each of his guests.

"They would be liable for breaches for COVID-19 and inquiries are continuing in relation to those people," he told ABC radio.

"This notice was just issued in relation to the person who we allege has organised the doof party on this particular night

"I am unsure whether he made any money out of the party but Byron Shire Concil in incorporation with NSW police are investigating further breaches."

Original story: A 50-YEAR-OLD from Wilsons Creek has been fined $1000 for hosting an unauthorised doof party that breached COVID-19 restrictions.

The party was held on July 4 at Wilsons Creek, about 10km south-west of Mullumbimby, and attracted an estimated crowd of 1000-1500 attendees.

Following numerous community complaints regarding the illegal gathering in contravention of the NSW Health Minister's Public Health (COVID-19) Directions, officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District attended the remote location about 3am on July 5.

Following an investigation, officers from Tweed-Byron Licensing Police identified a man who attended Byron Bay backpacker hostels to promote the event.

On Friday, August 14, police issued a 50-year-old Wilsons Creek man - who is the owner of the property where the event occurred - with a $1000 infringement notice.

The public is reminded that parties on private properties are limited to a maximum of 20 guests, excluding those people who live there.

Inquiries are continuing with Byron Shire Council regarding further breaches relating to this party.